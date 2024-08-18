Go praises barangay officials

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined barangay officials from various regions for the Liga ng mga Barangay-National Congress Cluster II at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Saturday.

In his speech, Go highlighted the crucial role barangay officials play in the lives of ordinary Filipinos, praising their contributions to enhancing public service delivery.

Describing them as “superstars in their own right,” he underscored their importance in governance and community welfare, stressing their role as vital partners in national progress.

“You are the first point of contact for our citizens. Your role as barangay officials is crucial because you bring government services to the grassroots,” Go said. “From breakfast to midnight, you are on the frontlines delivering government services.”

As a member of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Go reiterated his commitment to supporting barangay leaders. Drawing from his experience working closely with former Davao City Mayor and President Rodrigo Duterte, he expressed his understanding of the challenges faced by barangay captains.

“I understand the work of a barangay captain. That’s why I will continue to support our barangay officials to the best of my ability,” Go remarked.

To bolster the welfare of barangay officials, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 197, known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to enhance their capabilities and secure institutionalized salaries and benefits. He also introduced Senate Bill 427 to provide allowances and benefits to barangay health workers. Additionally, he co-authored Republic Act (RA) 11768, which provides monthly honorariums and benefits to Sangguniang Kabataan leaders and allocates 10 percent of barangay funds for youth development.

Go also filed Senate Bill 2504, or the “Salary Standardization Law VI,” building on the provisions of RA 11466, which he co-sponsored and authored in 2019. He welcomed the recent Executive Order 64 by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which mandates salary increases and additional allowances for government workers.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go highlighted his health initiatives, including the Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers, which are vital for improving community health services. He emphasized the goal of ensuring high-quality medical services are accessible to all Filipinos, especially in remote areas.

Malasakit Centers, a program institutionalized under RA 11463, which Go principally authored, provide one-stop shops for medical assistance. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, having assisted nearly 10 million Filipinos with their medical expenses.

Go also reaffirmed his commitment to expanding Super Health Centers, which help reduce hospital occupancy rates by offering primary care and early disease detection. Over 700 Super Health Centers are being established nationwide with funding secured through joint efforts by Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DoH), led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, and local government units.

Finally, Go is a principal sponsor and co-author of RA 11959, the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty centers in DoH regional hospitals to provide specialized care across all regions.