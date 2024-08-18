Go outlines support for LGUs, barangays at Liga meet

On Saturday, 17 August, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined barangay officials at the Liga ng mga Barangay - National Congress Cluster II held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Go highlighted the vital role of barangay officials in improving public service delivery. “Kayo po ang unang takbuhan ng ating mga kababayan. Ang inyong papel bilang mga barangay officials ay napakahalaga dahil kayo ang nagdadala ng gobyerno sa pinakamababang antas," he said.

During his remarks, the senator outlined his various legislative efforts towards supporting local governments across the Philippines.

To enhance the capabilities of barangay officials, Go filed Senate Bill No. 197, the Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to institutionalize salaries and benefits. He noted that he had proposed Senate Bill No. 427 for allowances and benefits for barangay health workers. Additionally, Go co-authored RA 11768, providing honorariums to Sangguniang Kabataan leaders and earmarking 10% of barangay funds for youth programs.

Go also introduced Senate Bill No. 2504, or the "Salary Standardization Law VI," building on RA 11466, which he co-sponsored in 2019. He welcomed Executive Order No. 64, issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which increases salaries and allowances for government workers.

The Congress for Cluster II hosted barangay leaders from Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Lucena City, Pangasinan, the National Capital Region, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Western Samar, Ormoc City, Tacloban City, Zamboanga del Norte, General Santos City, and Surigao del Sur.

Go expressed his gratitude to the Liga ng mga Barangay officials, including LNB President Maria Katrina Jessica Dy, Executive Vice President Martina Gimenez, and Secretary General Celestino Martinez.

He concluded, “Maraming, maraming salamat po sa inyong lahat. Hinding-hindi ko sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Magseserbisyo po ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Tulad ninyo, bisyo ko rin ang magserbisyo sa kapwa ko Pilipino,”