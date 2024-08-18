Gary Valenciano excites children for new school year

Singer Gary “Mr. Pure Energy” Valenciano never fails to rub off his energetic aura to others. Awestruck young students of Lydia D. Villangca Trade School in San Rafael, Bulacan felt that “kilig” when he joined the #BrigadaEskwela2024 in DepEd Tayo drive by recently helping paint chairs of the school together with other volunteers.

The UNICEF Philippines National Ambassador shared the excitement of children and their teachers as they geared up for the new school year.

“Meeting and sitting down with the young ones mean a lot to me because these are people who have dreams. Despite everything that’s been happening in the world of young people today, with all the issues that they face, whether it’s mental health or bullying, it’s good to know that these are not enough to change the dreams that they have in their hearts,” Valenciano said.

In ABS-CBN News interview, the “Reachin’ Out” and “Shout For Joy” singer said, “I am into being able to mentor and spend time with younger people, especially with students. I went to various schools, colleges, and universities where I shared my life, and I am going to continue doing that. I have seen the impact on the hearts of these people, and that’s another thing I wanted to do,”