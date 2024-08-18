From passion to action: Getting involved with aid efforts

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, frequently affected by tropical cyclones, earthquakes, and other natural hazards. Climate change has heightened the need for humanitarian efforts, which makes organizations that provide aid, relief, and long-term development assistance crucial in helping vulnerable communities rebuild, recover and adapt.

If your passion lies in helping those who are in need, joining a humanitarian organization will give you the opportunity to directly contribute to disaster relief, recovery and the strengthening of community resilience.

The first step is to identify where your skills and passion align with the needs of these organizations. Do you have a background in healthcare, education, disaster response, or community organizing? Humanitarian organizations require a diverse range of skills — from medical professionals and logistics coordinators to educators and environmental advocates. Understanding your strengths will help you choose the right organization.