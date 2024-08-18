Ford’s pre-paid maintenance plan offered

When making a significant purchase like a brand-new vehicle, service and maintenance care are crucial consideration for a lot of customers.

Ford Philippines is committed to enhancing the ownership experience with service offerings that make it easy and hassle-free to maintain your Ford vehicle. One of these service offerings is the Scheduled Service Plan (SSP).

SSP is a prepaid service package designed to cover a customer’s future periodic maintenance requirements. From basic oil changes to air and fuel filter replacement, SSP covers expenses included on the periodic maintenance service (PMS) of Ford vehicles.

Customers, whose Ford vehicles are less than 12 months and/or traveled less than 10,000 kilometers from the time the vehicle is released, are eligible to avail of the SSP. They can select from two-year, three-year, or five-year SSP packages.

Following your vehicle’s PMS is vital to ensuring your Ford vehicle remains in optimal condition for a long time. Here are the key benefits when you avail of Ford’s SSP:

You are protected from future parts and labor price increase. Because of inflation and a number of external economic factors, prices of goods and services could change in an instant. With your vehicle enrolled in SSP, you will just pay one-time which means you can get more savings on your future PMS activities.

There is no need to pay for every service maintenance. Availing of Ford’s SSP package means there’s no need to shell out cash every time you take your vehicle for servicing. It’s all paid for ahead.

Quality assured with genuine parts and trained experts. Because you’re availing of a service offering from a Ford dealer, you can be assured of quality maintenance and care with genuine Ford parts and trained service technicians.

Increased value for your vehicle. One of the standout features of SSP is its transferability. Should you decide to sell your Ford vehicle, the new owner will inherit the remaining benefits of the SSP. This makes your vehicle more attractive to potential buyers, as they will not have to worry about maintenance costs for the duration of the plan.

“Ford SSP is one of our flagship service offerings that allows our customers to enjoy worry-free ownership experience,” says Joyce Laxamana, director, Ford Customer Service Division.

“It’s definitely a smart choice as customers don’t need to worry about future expenses and price increases, giving them peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.”

Customers buying the Ford Territory can get complimentary five-year SSP as part of a comprehensive service package that also includes free five-year warranty and free five-year emergency roadside assistance.

This means that for the next five years, all maintenance costs are covered, providing exceptional value and peace of mind. In cash terms, this is equivalent to up to P43,000, making the Ford Territory an even more attractive investment.