EXPERIENCE UPGRADE: Isuzu Cabanatuan IOS dealership vows to elevate service, sustainability

The Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC), in partnership with long-time dealer partner BM Domingo Motor Sales Inc. (BMD), proudly announces the grand opening of the new Isuzu Cabanatuan IOS dealership.

The event was a resounding success, attended by customers and bank partners from the region, marking a significant milestone in Isuzu’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and sustainable operations.

“This facility is a testament to our commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction by aligning with the latest Isuzu Outlet Standards (IOS),” said Benito Domingo Jr., BMD Group vice president and Isuzu Cabanatuan branch head.

“The dealership features a spacious showroom and transaction area, designed to provide a more comfortable and engaging experience for our customers.”

The newly opened Isuzu Cabanatuan IOS dealership boasts a total land area of 6,500 square meters, including a 300-square-meter showroom floor capable of displaying up to six vehicles, including trucks.

In addition to the showroom, the dealership features a modern customer lounge with reclining chairs, offering a comfortable space for customers to relax while their vehicles are being serviced.