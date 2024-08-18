EXPERIENCE UPGRADE: Isuzu Cabanatuan IOS dealership vows to elevate service, sustainability

The Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC), in partnership with long-time dealer partner BM Domingo Motor Sales Inc. (BMD), proudly announces the grand opening of the new Isuzu Cabanatuan IOS dealership.
The event was a resounding success, attended by customers and bank partners from the region, marking a significant milestone in Isuzu’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer service and sustainable operations.
“This facility is a testament to our commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction by aligning with the latest Isuzu Outlet Standards (IOS),” said Benito Domingo Jr., BMD Group vice president and Isuzu Cabanatuan branch head.
“The dealership features a spacious showroom and transaction area, designed to provide a more comfortable and engaging experience for our customers.”
The newly opened Isuzu Cabanatuan IOS dealership boasts a total land area of 6,500 square meters, including a 300-square-meter showroom floor capable of displaying up to six vehicles, including trucks.
In addition to the showroom, the dealership features a modern customer lounge with reclining chairs, offering a comfortable space for customers to relax while their vehicles are being serviced.
The service shop, located at the rear of the facility, is well-lit and ventilated, featuring 24 service bays, including five dedicated truck bays.
This expansive service area allows Isuzu Cabanatuan to accommodate a wide range of vehicles, from light commercial vehicles to heavy-duty trucks, ensuring that the dealership meets the diverse needs of the rapidly growing business community in Cabanatuan City.
As part of BMD’s commitment to sustainable operations, the new dealership is equipped with an on-grid solar power system capable of supplying the showroom’s electricity requirements.
This initiative underscores BMD’s dedication to environmentally friendly operations, aligning with Isuzu’s vision of innovation and sustainability.
“IPC would like to commend the BMD Group for their visionary leadership in sustainability. The installation of solar panels at this facility is yet another testament to their commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship,” said IPC president Tetsuya Fujita during the ceremony.
“This forward-thinking approach, which is not new to the group, highlights the dedication of its leaders to ensuring that all their facilities nationwide are energy-efficient and resilient, even in the face of calamities.”
The opening of the new dealership also coincides with BMD’s 47th anniversary, a testament to their enduring legacy since the establishment of their first dealership in Isabela.
Over the years, BMD has grown to operate a majority of Isuzu dealerships across North Luzon, consistently upholding the highest standards of service and customer care.
“In every aspect of their operations, the BMD Group has consistently demonstrated leadership that is customer-centric and innovative,” Fujita added.
“This is precisely why Isuzu Philippines Corporation holds the BMD Group in such high regard — not only for upholding the Isuzu brand but also for ensuring that our brand image is one of integrity, reliability, and value. Your dedication to being our customers’ ‘Responsible Partner’ is what sets you apart.”