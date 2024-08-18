Ex-PNP Chief Albayalde to challenge Angeles Lazatins in 2025

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde has announced his intention to run for mayor of Angeles City in the 2025 midterm elections, challenging the Lazatin political dynasty that has held office in the city for decades.

Albayalde, a decorated police officer, has stated that he is not a traditional politician but a leader committed to breaking the cycle of "business as usual" under the current administration.

“Dynasty is a big thing,” Albayalde said in a recent media interview. “You just keep replacing each other with the same surname. Eventually, the people will get tired.”

He pointed out several issues he believes have arisen under the incumbent Lazatin family's administration, including poor urban development planning, mismanagement of public funds, controversial environmental fees, and neglect of essential public services.

“Despite being a highly urbanized city, Angeles lacks a comprehensive urban development plan, resulting in inadequate infrastructure and living conditions,” he noted.

Angeles Ills

Albayalde also criticized the administration’s handling of public funds, claiming they are not distributed fairly, particularly to poorer and marginalized communities.

The implementation of an environmental fee without public consultation has been a contentious issue, with Albayalde arguing it disproportionately affects the city's poorest residents.

He further expressed concern over the lack of attention to basic public services like health, education, and waste management, which he believes are essential to improving the quality of life in Angeles.

Albayalde, who served as PNP Chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte, highlighted his extensive experience and qualifications. “I was chosen based on my performance. Based on my qualifications and credentials, and with almost 38 years in service, I wouldn't be ashamed,” he said.

He has pledged to address the city's urgent issues, including better housing, improved health services, and enhanced educational opportunities, while emphasizing a commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

Lazatins vying for seats

Incumbent City Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr., currently serving his second term, has announced plans to run for Congress in the 2025 midterm elections. His brother, Congressman Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin, who is in his third term as Pampanga's 1st District Representative, will run for mayor of Angeles City.

The Lazatin family has a long history of political leadership. Their father, Carmelo "Tarzan" Lazatin, served as Pampanga’s 1st District representative from 1987 to 1998, as Angeles City mayor from 1998 to 2007, and later as congressman of the First District from 2007 to 2013.