Visitors at the Quezon City Memorial Circle enjoy activities such as jogging and biking around the Quezon Memorial Shrine on Sunday ahead of the commemoration of Manuel L. Quezon's 146th birth anniversary on 19 August. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR

