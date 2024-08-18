Empowered men and women of 2024

For the second time, businesswoman and philanthropist Maria Cecilia T. Bravo was honored with the Gawad Rosa Rosal Legacy Award 2024. The award was presented by Richard Hiñola and cancer patient Nicole Jhasmine, both of whom shared heartfelt messages of gratitude to Bravo. Deeply moved and humbled, Bravo’s inner and outer beauty shone brightly throughout the event. In addition to this prestigious award, Bravo was named one of the Circle of Excellence Honorees. Her company, Intele Builders and Development Corporation, was recognized with the Asia’s Best Brand Excellence Award 2024, underscoring her leadership and success in the business world.

The ceremony was graced by celebrities, industry leaders and dignitaries, promising an evening filled with special performances and exclusive interviews. The event aims to celebrate excellence and inspire future leaders through a spectacular display of talent and achievement.

“Tonight is a momentous occasion for us at the Asia’s Best Brand Excellence Awards 2024. This year, we are proud to showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of our Empowered Youth, Men and Women who have made significant strides in their respective fields. It is a privilege to recognize their achievements and celebrate their contributions to society. As the founder of this event, I am deeply moved by the inspiring stories of perseverance and excellence that we will highlight tonight,” said founder Richard Hiñola.