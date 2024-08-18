Empowered men and women of 2024

For the second time, businesswoman and philanthropist Maria Cecilia T. Bravo was honored with the Gawad Rosa Rosal Legacy Award 2024. The award was presented by Richard Hiñola and cancer patient Nicole Jhasmine, both of whom shared heartfelt messages of gratitude to Bravo. Deeply moved and humbled, Bravo’s inner and outer beauty shone brightly throughout the event. In addition to this prestigious award, Bravo was named one of the Circle of Excellence Honorees. Her company, Intele Builders and Development Corporation, was recognized with the Asia’s Best Brand Excellence Award 2024, underscoring her leadership and success in the business world.
The ceremony was graced by celebrities, industry leaders and dignitaries, promising an evening filled with special performances and exclusive interviews. The event aims to celebrate excellence and inspire future leaders through a spectacular display of talent and achievement.
“Tonight is a momentous occasion for us at the Asia’s Best Brand Excellence Awards 2024. This year, we are proud to showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of our Empowered Youth, Men and Women who have made significant strides in their respective fields. It is a privilege to recognize their achievements and celebrate their contributions to society. As the founder of this event, I am deeply moved by the inspiring stories of perseverance and excellence that we will highlight tonight,” said founder Richard Hiñola.
The 7th Philippine Empowered Men & Women of the Year 2024 are Aaron Domingo, Doc Abel Manalo, Papa Ahwel Paz, Alejandro Alianza, Alexander John Fong, Allan Sancon, Alpearl Saldon, Amor Diel, Analiza V. Delos Santos, Arthem Basierto, Ashley Rivera, Aubrey Carmpel, Benjie Alesna, Bianca Umali, Bigboy Villariza, Caesent No-ot Magsumbol, Carlo Galagata, Catherine Camarillo, Catherine R. Gallo, Dr. Charlie Mendez, Clifford Jude Niñal, Daiana Menezes, Daisy Reyes-Tobias, Eraseph Winters, Erick Abog, Evangeline Mabato, Faith da Silva, Fernan de Guzman, Gianna Margarita Llanes, Glenn Paul de Jesus, Herlene Budol, Iyah Mina, Jak Roberto, Janeena Chan, Jimsen Jison, Joanna Gimena Miyamae, John Fontanilla, Jopper Ril, Juvy Avila, Katherine Moya, Kelley Day, Kirst Viray, Dr. Lucilo Niñal Jr., Ma. Lila Macapinlac, Maricar de Mesa, Maricel Muyna Nator, Marilou Lao, Marissa Sanchez, Nanet Bandola, Poppert Bernadas, Princess Margaret Olarte, Raymond Gorospe, Rogelio Medina, Roldan Frias Castro, Rolin Miguel Obina, Atty. Ruphil Bañoc, Sany Chua, Sephy Francisco, Sheralene Shirata, Sugar Nabas Amper, Megs Siozon and Vandave Paragas.
The Philippine Empowered Youth of the Year 2024 are Anjay Anson. Aya Domingo, Charlie Fleming, Cheska Maranan, Gaea Mischa, Hannah Arguelles, Josh Ford, Kaloy Tingcungco, Kate Yalung, Keisha Serna, Kayla Davies, Kim Perez, Kimson Tan, Kirstein Denisse Rueda, Lee Victor, Lei Angela, Liana Mae, Llyod Garcia, Los Akiyama, Mariane Beatriz Bermundo, Mark Ian Garcia, Mark Oliveros, Neil Maglilong, Nicky Gilbert, Selina Griffins, Sofie Fermazi, Travis Clarino, Yllaiza Rhaine Maragrag and Zyren dela Cruz.