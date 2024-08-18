Dwellbeing: Upcycler, social enterprise, meals donor

Dwellbeing is a store that sells upcycled household discards. Its product line includes scarves made from PET bottle fabric and rest sleep masks made from retired hotel linens.

Its online catalog shows sanitizers and soaps on recycled plastic dispensers, bags, candles, coasters and decorative trays. The business has upcycled over 20,000 bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfill.

Dwellbeing is a social enterprise that employs deaf workers so they are not left behind. Its compassionate heart does not stop there. It donates to Project Pearls to help feed the hungry.

“A portion of our gross sales goes directly to Project Pearls, so with every purchase made, a family meal is donated to support the program,” said Dwellbeing founder Che Secillano.