Dwellbeing: Upcycler, social enterprise, meals donor

Dwellbeing is a store that sells upcycled household discards. Its product line includes scarves made from PET bottle fabric and rest sleep masks made from retired hotel linens.
Its online catalog shows sanitizers and soaps on recycled plastic dispensers, bags, candles, coasters and decorative trays. The business has upcycled over 20,000 bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfill.
Dwellbeing is a social enterprise that employs deaf workers so they are not left behind. Its compassionate heart does not stop there. It donates to Project Pearls to help feed the hungry.
“A portion of our gross sales goes directly to Project Pearls, so with every purchase made, a family meal is donated to support the program,” said Dwellbeing founder Che Secillano.
The store already donated more than 10,000 meals to the nutrition program of the non-profit organization that also works to improve the lives of the poorest children through education, empowerment and healthcare services.
Meanwhile, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts supports the advocacies of Dwellbeing.
“The Megaworld Hotels & Resorts approached us to create their signature scent for their lobby and even their soaps because they felt that if they want to tap someone for this, they might as well reach a brand that already has the advocacy,” Secillano said.