Did Heart Evangelista TAKE A swipe AT Pia Wurtzbach?

But there were more fans of Evangelista who defended the actress.

“Heart gives Panda the same luxuries she enjoys. She treats Panda like family kasi and not as a pet. Hindi ‘yan ang unang luxury item ni Panda. The dog also has LV, Chanel, Gucci, etc. na mga stuff,” one Evangelista fan said.

“Panda has had an IG account for the longest time waaaay before Pia became a fashion influencer. Panda would wear Hermes scarves, pearls, may Chanel bags and Louis Vuitton shades, diamond and ruby necklaces sometimes. She bought the Bulgari necklace waaaay before Pia became a house friend. It is a trend now of Vogue magazine there’s also an IG page called Dogue. People who are surprised has never heard of the world’s richest dog gunther and also the cat of the late Karl Lagerfeld who even has a personal chef,” another supporter said.

The billowing silent war between the two started when Evangelista, based on an Instagram post on 26 January, seemingly took a swipe at an unnamed personality with this message: “Don’t give the enemy a seat at your table.” This was underscored by a caption that read: “Not today.”

It was believed that Evangelista was alluding to Wurtzbach who seemingly answered it with a statement that read: “While others deny us a seat at the table. We’re creating our own space. Paving the way for others to follow.”

The anatomy of a screen baddie according to Edu Manzano

He’s good when he’s bad.

We’re referring to Edu Manzano who plays a villain for the nth time as Vittorio Buenavidez in Dreamscape Entertainment’s latest star-studded teleserye Lavender Fields.

Being a good villain, one of the few whose characterization always leave an indelible mark, Manzano breath life to a villain role characteristic chutzpah.

With this, we asked him what is the anatomy of a good screen baddie.

“Before, everything is in black and white. Bad is bad. Ngayon kasi, when you talk about baddies, minsan nasa dialogue. Minsan, nasa pananamit. Kapag nag-leather jacket ka ngayon, sasabihin nila, ‘ang init-init sa Pilipinas nagle-leather jacket ka so malamang kontrabida ‘yan (Sometimes it’s in the dialogue. Sometimes it’s in the outfit. When you wear a leather jacket now, they would say, ‘it’s hot in the Philippines but you’re wearing leather jacket so, probably he’s a contravida),” he explained.

But it’s a different ballgame now as Manzano underscores the importance of screenplay.

“But it’s also important to point out that screenplay now is very, very important. Without insulting but ‘yung choice ng dialogue, it can also enhance ‘yung persona mo as a screen baddie,” he explained.

“I’m very happy to say the even the production for that matter. Hindi ka basta-basta bibitawan. (They will not set you free). Galit ka, didikit ‘yung mga kilay mo, iduduro mo ‘yung tao. (You’re made, your eyebrows will be glued together, and then you point your fingers). Now, they’re telling you to level up your game. Dati, kapag good girl ka you’re santa santita. Now, they’re allowing you to fight back. I think it has become more real,” he said.