Comelec case vs Guo a ‘go’

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it will pursue its complaint against former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, even after the Ombudsman dismissed the latter from office.

In a radio interview, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said that the decision of the Ombudsman will not affect the poll body’s case against Guo. “The case will continue because the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman has no effect on us,” he said.

“The Office of the Ombudsman said Guo is perpetually disqualified, that’s right. But for us, all candidates who lie on the Certificate of Candidacy, or what we call misrepresentation, will have to face criminal charges,” he added.

Earlier this month, the Comelec approved a recommendation from its law department to file a motu proprio complaint against the former mayor for material misrepresentation.

The complaint came after a fact-finding investigation was conducted by the Comelec’s law department into the mayoral candidacy of Alice Guo, which could pose a violation of Section 74 in relation Section 262 of the Omnibus Election Code.

Section 74 of the Code states that a candidate must use their baptized name or a name that is registered in the office of the local civil registrar or any other name allowed under the provisions of existing law.

The Comelec chief noted that Guo has 10 days to explain her side. “We are waiting for her answer, 10 days after we served the subpoena and again it will not stop because of the decision of another court or another office,” Garcia said.

On 12 August, the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed Guo from service for grave misconduct in relation to her involvement with raided illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators in Bamban, Tarlac.

It also ordered forfeiture of Guo’s retirement benefits and perpetually banned her from holding public office.