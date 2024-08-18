CHINESE MASTERPIECE: Big China brings in the impressive Aeolus Huge

China has always been fascinating to me.

When I was in college, I was like a kid sitting around a campfire whenever our Asian History professor would start narrating stories about Chinese history, economy and politics.

That’s why when I became a sportswriter, seeing China up close and personal was on top of my bucket list.

Well, it happened quite a few times with trips to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Fujian, and Dongguan, but I only saw China up close and personal only last year when I spent 20 days covering the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.

Oh boy, Hangzhou is way, way ahead of its time.

Being one of the country’s richest cities, Hangzhou made a spectacular display of the sports facilities, infrastructures, and economy that forged China’s position as one of the world leaders in the eyes of its Asian neighbors.

But what really caught my attention were the Chinese cars that improved tremendously like dragons who suddenly woke up from a long stupor.

Sure, the evolution of China-made cars was quite slow due to the Cultural Revolution from the 1950s to 1980s, but it isn’t the case now. These titans are no more paper dragons as China had already opened up its economy, allowing foreign investments and joint ventures to enter and make an impact that greatly uplifted its automobile industry.

China’s lofty position in the world’s economic ladder was on my mind the very moment I got a hold of the 2024 Dongfeng Aeolus Huge Hybrid.