CHINESE MASTERPIECE: Big China brings in the impressive Aeolus Huge

China has always been fascinating to me.
When I was in college, I was like a kid sitting around a campfire whenever our Asian History professor would start narrating stories about Chinese history, economy and politics.
That’s why when I became a sportswriter, seeing China up close and personal was on top of my bucket list.
Well, it happened quite a few times with trips to Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Fujian, and Dongguan, but I only saw China up close and personal only last year when I spent 20 days covering the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou last year.
Oh boy, Hangzhou is way, way ahead of its time.
Being one of the country’s richest cities, Hangzhou made a spectacular display of the sports facilities, infrastructures, and economy that forged China’s position as one of the world leaders in the eyes of its Asian neighbors.
But what really caught my attention were the Chinese cars that improved tremendously like dragons who suddenly woke up from a long stupor.
Sure, the evolution of China-made cars was quite slow due to the Cultural Revolution from the 1950s to 1980s, but it isn’t the case now. These titans are no more paper dragons as China had already opened up its economy, allowing foreign investments and joint ventures to enter and make an impact that greatly uplifted its automobile industry.
China’s lofty position in the world’s economic ladder was on my mind the very moment I got a hold of the 2024 Dongfeng Aeolus Huge Hybrid.
The unit assigned to me was spanking new — just 400 kilometers in its odometer — so I really had a great time testing its prowess while enjoying the posh leather seats, LED-lit dashboard and doors and the glossy black dash trim that bursts with starlight pattern in the dark.
Seriously, the Aeolus Huge is elite. If Dongfeng will use this unit as its entry to the cast of growing hybrid compact crossover segment, the Chinese automobile powerhouse definitely has a chance to dominate.
Okay, let’s break it down.
Retailed at just P1,880,000, the Aeolus Huge is really huge for a compact hybrid crossover. It is 4.72 meters long by 1.91 meters wide and is quite similar to the outgoing Hyundai Santa Fe rather than the Toyota RAV4 or the Honda CRV.
The beating heart of this Chinese beast is a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine paired with an electric motor. This combination delivers a total system output of 241 hp and 540 Nm of torque with power being sent to the front wheels via an e-CVT or multi-mode transmission.
You can see that its engine is topnotch the moment you push the engine button. It’s like pushing on the button of a microwave open as you can barely hear anything.
The unit assigned to me was a sparkling metal blue that had deep metallic flakes glinting in the sunlight. So, from afar, you can really see that this car is screaming of class and sophistication — like having a Rolls Royce on a budget.
It also has a big grille across the front end, bleeding into the hood and light clusters that sit on a muscular 19-inch wheel.
But what was truly eye-catching was the name plate that lights up every time you turn on and turn off the engine. Sure, I’ve seen other cars with fancy LED light in Hangzhou, but this one is elite as it gives you a feeling that a lot of money was really spent just to make stand out from the rest.
The interior is bright and airy that is just perfect for family getaways. My first trip with Aeolus Huge was in Tagaytay City and kids had a good time experiencing the cool mountain breeze with the moonroof opened.
Inside, you will be treated to a handful of tech goodies and luxurious materials with seats upholstered with Nappa leather. The infotainment system, for instance, are two large 12.3-inch screens that also serve as control panels, making sure that you will not have a hard time taking a glimpse of the dashboard while driving.
The in-cabin storage is also topnotch as the upper shelf cupholder was equipped with a rolling lid where you can place your phone while driving. But if you wish to charge, there is an actual cellphone cubby with wireless charging and a large center-box armed with its own AC vent and a de facto drinks cooler.
Although Aeolus Huge doesn’t have a third row, it doesn’t matter as it can generously accommodate the luggage every time you wish to go on family vacation. In fact, there is a big battery under the cargo floor as well as a subwoofer and inflation kit that somehow make up for the lack of a third row.
Another exciting feature is the full Level 2 driving assists, including intelligent cruise control and lane keeping on top of six airbags that make you feel extra safe.
The cameras can flag the pedestrian crossings, stop signs and rail crossings as well as track several vehicles ahead in real time. It can also classify traffic depending on its severity.
Overall, the Aeolus Huge is a force to be reckoned with. With its price tag, you can score a full-sized hybrid crossover that is half a million more affordable than its competitors like the RAV4 and CRV.
It’s also poshed with an impressive coordination of style, safety, comfort and, of course, driving performance.
True enough, the Aeolus Huge is a Chinese masterpiece, a work of art. Dongfeng did an impressive job not only in giving its rivals a run for their money but also in cementing China’s position as the world’s best in producing quality — yet budget friendly — vehicles.