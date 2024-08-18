CCP art collection goes to BenCab Museum

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), in partnership with the BenCab Museum, presents two new exhibitions, Visions on Paper and Chronicles in Ink: Philippine Printmaking through the Decades, at the BenCab Museum in Tuba, Benguet, on view until September.

Both traveling exhibitions aim to showcase significant works of Filipino visual artists from the CCP 21st Century Art Museum (21AM) Collection. This exhibition program, organized by the CCP Visual Arts and Museum Division with support from the BenCab Museum, is a continuation of the CCP’s ongoing pursuit of making the collection accessible to a wider audience while the CCP Main Theater Building is undergoing rehabilitation.