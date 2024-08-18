Bright future for robotics and ecosystem

Subic Bay Freeport — Three local gradeschoolers shared the limelight with other promising young innovators at the recent 23rd Philippine Robotics Olympiad (PRO) held at the Felta Multimedia Center.

AeroSense team members Anne Margarette Inton, Dru Triguero and Zyrene Tantay from the Special Education for the Gifted (SPED-G) Kalayaan inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone won third place in Elementary Level RoboMission Finals of “Earth Allies” on 29 July with their prototype drone that can monitor air temperature, humidity and quality in real-time.

“By providing real-time data, AeroSense aims to help reduce the harmful effects of air pollution, inform policy makers and raise public awareness,” said the third placer in the PRO Future Innovators Category Elemetary Level.

Inton, Triguero and Tantay built the AeroSense using an ESP32 microcontroller and various sensors, including a DHT humidity sensor and a digital temperature sensor.

Coaches Ma Alon Elago, John Lester Perez and SPED-G principal Abdon Bayle guided the AeroSense Team to their win, showing that with the right mentors, young students can achieve a higher plane of accomplishment.

The PRO is an annual science educational event that primarily aims to challenge the intellectual skills and critical thinking of elementary and high school students.