BAI intercepts trucks carrying suspected ASF-infected hogs

The Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) blocked anew two trucks carrying hogs suspected to be infected with African Swine Fever (ASF) on Saturday at an ASF inspection site in Commonwealth, Quezon City and Malanday in Valenzuela, carrying 38 hogs and 11 hogs, respectively.

“Upon inspection, it was discovered [that] one of the trucks was using a recycled Local Shipping Permit (LSP) while the other was transporting pigs that showed clinical signs of African Swine Fever (ASF),” BAI said in a statement.

The seized hogs are currently subjected to ASF testing.

Agriculture Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Dr. Dante Palabrica reminded transporters to present complete and genuine permits when shipping chickens and hogs; “otherwise, the animals will be immediately tested.”

The animals will be condemned if they test positive for the disease.

“The local government units, BAI, and the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) are working closely to ensure that meat sold in our markets is safe and clean. Meat that has the NMIS seal is safe to consume," said Palabrica.