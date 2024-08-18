ArenaPlus concludes Olympic campaign

ArenaPlus – a 24/7 sports betting app -- has maintained its support for the nation’s athletes as they competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics, one of the biggest global stages for sports, through its “Ginto para sa Astig na Atleta” campaign from June 2024 to August 2024.

The campaign featured three major points: a brand ambassadorship press conference, a TV Commercial (TVC) launch, and an amazing reward for the double-gold win.

Opening the 2024 Paris Olympics season by revealing Carlos Yulo and Eumir Marcial as the brand’s ambassadors, ArenaPlus endeavored to make the Olympics even more enjoyable for both sports fans and practitioners.

The brand also took the opportunity to hype everyone up while keeping things competitive and entertaining.

Moreover, ArenaPlus made an additional announcement during the press conference, stating its support for several of the country's representative athletes to ease their financial burden as they prepared for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Notably, these athletes were Yulo, Marcial, and GILAS Pilipinas, the national basketball team.

“The brand is here not only to entertain but, more importantly, to let you know that ArenaPlus is one of those brands that is open to supporting and standing up for our athletes like Carlos and Eumir,” Total Gamezone Xtreme Inc. president Rafael Jasper Vicencio said.

ArenaPlus also launched a TVC featuring Yulo, Marcial and ArenaPlus endorser Scottie Thompson to instill a sense of solidarity with the country’s athletes to carry them through the difficulties that come with representing the Philippines.

The brand’s goal with the TVC was to celebrate the excellence of each athlete and acknowledge the fact that they are still people who live normal lives. The TVC was a message to the athletes that ArenaPlus will stand with them through their successes and challenges.

The TVC displayed a message for the athletes: “Sa mga nangangarap, alam namin ang hirap niyo. Kaya kasama niyo kami.”

ArenaPlus had also joined countless Filipinos across the globe in celebrating the historic double gold medal win of Yulo for the vault and floor exercises under the men’s gymnastics event. The brand celebrated the incredible feat with an “Astig Hero Bonus,” which granted Yulo Php 5 million in cash and recognized his hard-won triumphs and tireless work.

The gold that Yulo had brought home was more than just a significant achievement in Philippine history. For ArenaPlus, Yulo’s victories on the global stage were a great source of inspiration to push Filipinos to keep pursuing their goals.

It also made sure to acknowledge the other Philippine athletes who raised the country’s flag alongside Yulo. The brand applauded other athletes who comprised Team Philippines for the 2024 Olympics such as bronze medalists Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas and fellow ArenaPlus ambassador Eumir Marcial.

On top of hosting these events, ArenaPlus recently organized an online promo for its users which was called the “Payday Olympic Rebate,” where app users who deposited and placed bets on sports through the ArenaPlus platform were given certain bonuses each day.

The minimum daily bonus was set at P20 for 500-and-up-peso-deposits, while the maximum daily bonus was P2,024 for every 50,000-and-up-peso-deposits. Users were free to either use these bonuses as game credit or to cash them out.