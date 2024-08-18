Arena Plus gives Yulo ‘Astig Hero Bonus’

Fulfilling its promise before the start of the Paris Olympics, the country’s premier 24.7 betting app rewarded gymnastics double gold medalist Carlos Yulo a hefty P5-million award.

Through its “Ginto para sa Astig na Atleta” campaign, Arena Plus originally signed up Yulo and boxer Eumir Marcial as brand ambassadors.

In an opening remark during a press conference, Total Gamezone Xtreme Inc. president Rafael Jasper Vicencio said the company is rallying behind the Filipino athletes.

“The brand is here not only to entertain but, more importantly, to let you know that ArenaPlus is one of those brands that is open to supporting and standing up for our athletes like Carlos and Eumir.”

Following his landmark win in the floor exercise and vault, Yulo also received P5 million from Arena Plus which described it as “Astig Hero Bonus.”

“Sa mga nangangarap, alam namin ang hirap nyo. Kaya kasama nyo kami,” said Arena Plus on its TVC message.

During the same affair, Arena Plus likewise lauded the two other medalists — boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas — as well as the rest of the Philippine team.

Aside from Yulo and other top Filipino athletes, Arena Plus also backed the campaign of Gilas Pilipinas in the Olympic qualifiers in Latvia.