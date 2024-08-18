Albayalde eyes Angeles mayoralty post

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde has announced his intention to run for mayor here ahead of the 2025 midterm elections, challenging a political dynasty that has held power in the city for decades.

Albayalde, a decorated police officer with nearly 38 years of service, declared that he is not a politician but a leader, vowing to break the cycle of “business as usual” that has characterized the reign of the incumbent Lazatin family.

“Dynasty is a big thing,” Albayalde said during an interview with the media recently. “You just keep replacing each other with the same surname. Eventually, the people will get tired.”

He also stressed that the people of Angeles are seeking change, citing numerous issues that have plagued the city under the incumbent administration, including lack of urban development planning, mismanagement of public funds, environment fee concerns and neglect of public services.

“Despite being a highly urbanized city, Angeles lacks a comprehensive urban development plan, resulting in inadequate infrastructure and living conditions,” Albayalde said.

The former PNP chief also criticized the administration’s handling of public funds, alleging that they are not being distributed equitably, particularly to the poor and marginalized communities.

He argued that the implementation of an environmental fee without public consultation has been a major point of contention as it allegedly disproportionately burdens the city’s poorest residents.

Albayalde also expressed concern that despite huge funds allocation there is an alleged lack of attention to basic public services such as health, education, and garbage collection, which he believes are critical to improving the lives of Angeles residents.

He pledged to address the city’s pressing issues, including the need for better housing, improved health services, and enhanced education opportunities and vowed to prioritize transparency and accountability in governance.

Albayalde’s entry into the mayoral race is expected to shake up the political landscape of this city.

Currently serving two terms, incumbent City Mayor Carmelo Lazatin Jr. has expressed his plans to run for Congress in the upcoming midterm elections in 2025. His brother, Congressman Carmelo Lazatin, who is serving his third term as Pampanga’s First District Representative, will run for mayor of the city.