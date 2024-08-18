Acop lashes back at ‘Bato,’ calls senator a ‘lapdog’

Let’s get ready to rumble.

Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop snapped back at Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa over the weekend, calling the latter the “real opportunist” and the “loyal lapdog” of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Acop engaged Dela Rosa in a word war between two ex-cops after the senator derided some members of the House of Representatives as “unprincipled and opportunistic” for criticizing the Duterte administration’s so-called “war on drugs.”

“If anyone is the real opportunist, it’s Senator Dela Rosa, who shamelessly used his ties with the former president to rise from PNP (Philippine National Police) chief to senator, leading a bloody drug war that targeted the powerless while shielding the powerful,” the congressman said.

“Don’t act like a K9 (police dog) of the previous administration. Prioritize the country’s interests and the general welfare of the people,” Acop added. “I ran and won as a congressman on my own merit, not by clinging to anyone’s coattails. My job is to uncover the truth and ensure accountability, no matter who is implicated.”

Acop chairs the four House committees probing the purported ties between Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), the illegal drug trade, and extrajudicial killings linked to the Duterte administration’s controversial anti-drug campaign.

During the quad-committee’s first hearing, former Customs intelligence officer Jimmy Guban alleged that the former president’s son, Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte, Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband, Manases Carpio, and his former economic adviser, Michael Yang, smuggled in 2018 shabu worth P11 billion.

Acop denounced Dela Rosa’s alleged failure to expose “critical details” and called his own investigations a “farce.”

“Despite his position, he conveniently ignored the involvement of individuals close to the former president. Who was he protecting?” Acop said.

“Sen. Dela Rosa’s loyalty lies not with the truth but with protecting his own interests and those of his political benefactors.”

Acop said quad-committee ongoing investigations are just under their duties, noting there’s no need to fear investigating unless there’s something to hide.

“It’s becoming too obvious that Senator Dela Rosa is scared,” Acop said. “We are here to serve the Filipino people, not to act as pawns in anyone’s political game. Unlike Senator Dela Rosa, our focus is on the truth, and we will not be deterred by threats or accusations.”