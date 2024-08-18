A SPOOKY LINEUP OF HOLLYWOOD CLASSICS for ghost month

In some Asian cultures, the observance of Ghost Month in August is a time-honored tradition. It is said that during this time, the spirits of the dead come to visit the living. In celebration of this tradition. This year, Ayala Malls Cinemas presents: “Thrill Fest: The Ghost Month Classic Film Series” — a spine-tingling lineup of thriller movies.

Here’s a quick guide to this year’s Thrill Fest lineup of remastered classics: