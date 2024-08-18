A SPOOKY LINEUP OF HOLLYWOOD CLASSICS for ghost month

In some Asian cultures, the observance of Ghost Month in August is a time-honored tradition. It is said that during this time, the spirits of the dead come to visit the living. In celebration of this tradition. This year, Ayala Malls Cinemas presents: “Thrill Fest: The Ghost Month Classic Film Series” — a spine-tingling lineup of thriller movies.
Here’s a quick guide to this year’s Thrill Fest lineup of remastered classics:
‘INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE’ (Available 21 to 27 August)
The film is on its 30th anniversary (released in 1994) and stars Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, Antonio Banderas.
In Interview with the Vampire, 200-year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Brad Pitt) shares his story with reporter Daniel Molloy (Christian Slater), chronicling two centuries of desire, love, yearning, grief, terror, ecstasy and regret. Based on Anne Rice’s popular 1976 novel of the same name, this movie adaptation was nominated for two Academy Awards.
‘GREMLINS’ (Available 21 to 27 August)
Gremlins celebrates its 40th anniversary (released in 1984) and stars Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates and Hoyt Axton.
In the idyllic small town of Kingston Falls, struggling inventor Randall Peltzer (Hoyt Axton) returns home with an unusual pet, called a Mogwai, as a gift for his son Billy (Zach Galligan). Taking care of the Mogwai is simple as long as they follow three important rules: Keep the Mogwai away from water, don’t expose him to bright lights and never feed him after midnight. But the rules are broken, and the consequences literally multiply at an alarming rate. Written by Christopher Columbus (Home Alone 1 and 2, the first three Harry Potter movies), Gremlins, though involving creatures that can be frightening, is a fun watch for the entire family.
‘NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET’ (Available 28 August to 3 September)
The movies celebrates its 40th anniversary (released in 1984) and stars Robert Englund, Heather Langenkamp, Johnny Depp and John Saxon.
A man who was murdered returns as a hideously scarred monster in the terrifying nightmares of his killers’ children who, one by one, are starting to die in their sleep. This classic horror film and its iconic villain, Freddy Krueger, were created by horror slasher genre genius Wes Craven (the Scream franchise).
THE TOWERING INFERNO (Available 28 August to 3 September)
The film is on its 50th anniversary (released in 1974), starring Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, William Holden, Faye Dunaway and Fred Astaire.
Doug Roberts (Paul Newman) is the architect who designed the 138-story Glass Tower, the tallest building in the world. But during the dedication ceremony for the skyscraper, an electrical short circuit starts a fire. San Francisco Fire Department chief Michael O’Hallorhan (Steve McQueen) arrives on the scene to help put out the fires, but with inadequate wiring that causes more fires and the building being too high for such an emergency, will the people at the Tower survive? Directed by John Guillermin (known for another Hollywood classic King Kong), The Towering Inferno won three Academy Awards.