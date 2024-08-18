A love-hate film

Directed by Petersen Vargas, Un/Happy for You features Nonie Buencamino, Ketchup Eusebio, John Lapus, Kaila Estrada, Aljon Mendoza, Ana Abad Santos, Victor Silayan, Bong Gonzales, Meann Espinosa and Bianca de Vera.

Happily, there are no talks that Barretto has re-awakened her feelings for Garcia even as their banters during promo appearances seem like those of real-life sweethearts: nakakakilig!

We all know that if Barretto has Anderson, Garcia has the French-Filipina athlete Emilienne Vigier and they seem to have been living-in, as suggested in their occasional Instagram postings. They have “honeymoon-ed” in Japan. No one seems to be bothered these days about celebrities of legal age who live-in. The public seems to be upset only when lovers for years, married or not, suddenly break up.

There are no talks yet that some film or TV companies have offered our Olympian double gold medalist Carlos Yulo a contract to be an actor. After all, those companies have to top the reportedly already more than a hundred million pesos pledged to Yulo for being the first Filipino double gold medalist in the Olympics. Even billionaire ex-politician Chavit Singson has offered Yulo a whopping P5 million if the young Olympian would kiss and make up with his mom, Angelica Yulo. Chloe San Jose’s boyfriend has not breathed a single word of interest about getting into a film or a TV show as the lead star. The movies are for anchovies, and Yulo isn’t one by all measures.

It’s the bronze boxing female medalist Nesthy Petecio who has spoken about wanting to have a guest appearance in the forthcoming action-fantasy Sang’gre on GMA-7. She made it known through her newfound friendship with comebacking actor Diana Zubiri, who is in the cast of Sang’gre.

Petecio, a lesbian, bumped into Zubiri at the airport when they separately got there. Petecio was coming home from the Olympics in Paris while Zubiri flew in from Australia where she has been living for years now, happily married and already a mother. Petecio was with her girlfriend, according to PEP website reporter Jojo Gabinete, Zubiri’s manager.

A one-time guest appearance is all that Petecio desires, even as she looks handsome enough with her man’s hair cut and outfits. But she seems to be eager to train for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, just like Yulo.

Do you know that for years now, some impersonators of international music idols have been doing profitable concerts in the Philippines — and not only in Metro Manila but also in provincial cities?

And those fab performers are not billed as “impersonators.” They are branded as “tribute groups” (while solo performers are called “impressionists” in art circles). There are country-hopping tribute groups for The Beatles, The Bee Gees, Spice Girls, Queen, Pink Floyd and Abba.