8 provinces experience connection woes

BAGUIO CITY — A fiber cable cut caused internet and phone service disruptions in eight northern Philippine provinces on Saturday, telecommunications companies said.

PLDT Inc. said customers in parts of Benguet, La Union, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan and Nueva Ecija experienced service outages after a third-party construction crew accidentally severed a cable.

Smart Communications Inc., a unit of PLDT, also reported service disruptions in San Fernando, La Union, due to a separate cable cut caused by road construction.

Both companies said they were working to restore service as quickly as possible but did not provide an estimated time of repair.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will provide updates on its progress. Thank you for your patience and understanding,” said the advisory.