123 future leaders

Having a young population has often been mentioned as one of the Philippines’ major assets. According to the United Nations Population Fund, the country is seeing its largest generation of young people in history. Around 28 percent of the estimated population of 115 million Filipinos are between the ages of 10 and 24 years old. They’re seen to accelerate economic growth over the next three decades through productivity and consumption.

But for the country to reap the full benefits of the demographic dividend — or the economic potential arising from having a larger labor force than a dependent population — both the government and private sector should continuously invest in young people, particularly in education.

Results of a survey by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies showed only a little over 20 percent of senior high school graduates enter the workforce after graduation. Many young people still pursue a college education to improve their chances of thriving in a competitive workforce. Having an undergraduate degree opens doors to better career opportunities and enhances personal development.

Since 2003, Aboitiz Foundation has been helping promising students gain access to quality tertiary education through the Aboitiz Future Leaders Program. The scholarship seeks to empower the next generation of leaders so they could gain the knowledge, skills and values to improve their lives and make a lasting change in their communities.

Scholars receive comprehensive support that goes beyond a full coverage of tuition fees and the grant of monthly allowances. There are incentives for academic excellence, while qualified students can also avail of a subsidy as they review for their board exams.

Beyond financial aid, the program also includes initiatives for the holistic development of scholars such as learning sessions and participation in the Aboitiz Group’s corporate social responsibility activities. They can also explore potential employment opportunities within the Group.

For School Year 2024-2025, Aboitiz Foundation is proud to welcome 123 new scholars across the country. Nineteen scholars will be studying in Metro Manila’s top five schools for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, namely: Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman, University of Santo Tomas and Mapua University.

We want to hone future leaders who would drive innovation and technological advancements across various industries, from computer science, to biotechnology and industrial engineering. Equipped with critical thinking and problem-solving skills, the scholars are envisioned to significantly contribute to the country’s sustainable development and journey towards global competitiveness.

The courses pursued by the scholars are just as diverse as their backgrounds. Three scholars are studying civil engineering, while two are enrolled in chemical engineering. There are also students taking up computer science, information technology and management engineering.

Georelle Sherene Cleofas, who graduated as the junior high school valedictorian of the Holy Redeemer School of Cabuyao in Laguna in 2022, is excited to begin her journey as an industrial engineering freshman at UP Diliman. She said the scholarship will “significantly aid” in her pursuit of academic and career goals.

The government has made great strides in improving access to education, with the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act of 2017 providing free tuition in public colleges and universities. The Aboitiz Future Leaders Program and other privately funded scholarships complement this legislation by encouraging more students to pursue higher education.

Investing in the youth is crucial to shaping a better future for our country. Improving access to all levels of education empowers the next generation to become trailblazers, innovators and changemakers.

***

Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar is the chief reputation and sustainability officer of the Aboitiz Group and president of Aboitiz Foundation. With over three decades of senior management experience, she has led projects focusing on stakeholder engagement and sustainability, reshaping the Group’s agenda. A passionate artist and avid traveler, Ginggay finds inspiration in drawing, painting and exploring diverse cultures, and balances her dynamic career with personal joy and companionship. For any feedback and recommendations, please reach out directly to Ginggay at ana.margarita.hontiveros@aboitiz.com.