Wi Ha-jun in Manila

Wi Ha-jun is set to meet his Filipino fans in another grand fan meeting.

The talented and charismatic South Korean actor captured the hearts of audiences around the world with his roles as Hwang Jun-ho in the most-watched Netflix series Squid Game and in the films Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum and Shark: The Beginning and Midnight. He has also appeared in the television series Something in the Rain, Romance Is a Bonus Book, 18 Again, Little Women, Worst of Evil with Ji Chang-wook, and Gyeongseong Creature with Park Seo-joon and Han Soo-hee. Currently, he leads the series The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.

WI HA JUN 2024 FAN MEETING TOUR in MANILA is happening on 15 September at the New Frontier Theater.

All ticket holders are entitled to a group photo session. Additional perks include on-site fan signing event. VIP ticket holders will also have a one-on-one photoshoot. All ticket holders are also eligible for a hi-touch session with photocards. Some lucky fans will get a chance to have signed posters and signed polaroids.

The solo fan meeting tour will also take place in Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, and Jakarta. The Manila leg is presented by Ovation Productions and Applewood. Tickets are available at ticketnet.com at the following ticket prices: P10,500 (VIP) / P8,500 (Patron 1) / P6,500 (Patron 2) / and P4,500 (Loge).