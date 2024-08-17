Vargas lauds World Boxing’s ‘growth’

Boxing’s bid to get included in the roster of sports for LA 2028 received a big boost Saturday when five national federations formally joined World Boxing, the boxing body being groomed to run the affairs of the sport.

Just as World Boxing promised after the Paris Olympics, Chinese Taipei, Pakistan, Bhutan, Fiji and Ecuador were accepted as the latest addition to the growing list. As of the latest count, there are now 42 federations under the World Boxing banner.

The member nations have come from five continents with the United States leading the Americas which has a total of 15. Also on the list are Argentina, Barbados, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Ecuador, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Peru, Suriname and the Virgin islands.

Asia boasts of members from Bhutan, Chinese Taipei, India, Mongolia, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea and the Philippines, which is represented in the Executive Board of World Boxing by Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines chairman Ricky Vargas.

“Yes, there is progress but we’re not there yet and there’s still lot more to do but looking positive,” Vargas said in a text message.

Europe is made up of the Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Scotland and Wales.

Oceania has Australia, Fiji, French Polynesia, New Zealand and Tuvalu while Nigeria is the lone member at the moment.

Boris van der Vorst of the Netherlands heads World Boxing, the international federation seen to replace the ousted International Boxing Association.

World Boxing was launched in late-2023 in Switzerland.

The International Olympic Committee will decide early next year if boxing, which boasts of a rich history in the Olympics, will be included in the 2028 program.

Its inclusion would benefit the Philippines since ten of its total 18 medals were delivered by boxing.

In Paris, the Philippines brought home two bronze medals courtesy of female punchers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas.