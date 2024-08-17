Valenzuela hosts 2nd GoNeg 3M on Wheels

Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian lauded the successful partnership with Go Negosyo during the 3M on Wheels event at SM City Valenzuela on Saturday.

Following the inaugural event on 1 July 2023, which drew over 2,000 participants, this year’s program continued to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by offering mentorship, financial assistance, and market access.

The 3M on Wheels initiative, led by Go Negosyo, is a nationwide platform providing entrepreneurs with guidance on overcoming the challenges of starting and growing their businesses.

The recent event at SM City Valenzuela attracted numerous participants eager to learn from industry experts and gain insights into achieving business success.

Mayor Gatchalian emphasized the significance of such initiatives in promoting local economic growth.

“It is a great honor to once again host 3M on Wheels for the second time, because of how successful the first one was. We are very happy to have it here again in SM City Valenzuela to help our aspiring entrepreneurs. Your participation in these kinds of events signifies your will to learn, so I hope you take this chance to learn more about the experiences our mentors have had on their journey to success,” Gatchalian said during his address.

More than 500 registered participants benefited from free one-on-one mentorship sessions with experienced business leaders from various industries. They also had the opportunity to connect with financial institutions and explore market access options, equipping them with the necessary tools to effectively scale their businesses.

The Valenzuela City government’s support for 3M on Wheels aligns with its broader initiatives to promote ease of doing business, highlighted by the Paspas Permit system, which streamlines the business registration process. The efforts have been crucial in creating a business-friendly environment that encourages investment and entrepreneurship in the city.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, business influencer Kiko Matthew, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Valenzuela president Helen Lising, and other businessmen and mentors were also in attendance.

As Valenzuela continues its collaboration with organizations like Go Negosyo, Gatchalian said it reaffirms its commitment to providing opportunities for local entrepreneurs, ensuring sustained economic growth and development.