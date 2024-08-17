Top CPP-NPA leaders in Panay falls

Camp Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City ---Top Leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines–New People's Army (CCP-NPA) in Panay island were neutralized after a 10- minute firefight with the 82nd Infantry Battalion under Joint Task Force (JTF) Spear.

Lt. Col. Israel O. Galorio told the Daily Tribune that the encounter took place in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo on 15 August 2024. Galorio is the Chief of Public Information for VISCOM-AFP.

The operation resulted in the neutralization of two top NPA leaders identified as Maria Concepción Araneta Bacala, alias Inday or Concha, an NDF consultant and the Deputy Secretary of KR-Panay, and Vivian Torato, alias Muray or Minerva, the Secretary of the NPA guerilla front in Panay, the Central Front (CF).

Lt. General Fernando M. Reyeg PA, Commanding General of the Visayas Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (VISCOM-AFP), praised the troops for their unwavering commitment to peace and security in Panay island.

"The successful neutralization of the CPP-NPA top leaders in Panay is a clear manifestation of your unwavering commitment to end the reign of terror that the terrorist group has inflicted upon our communities in the Visayas region, particularly in Panay island. The neutralization of their top leaders marks a significant victory in our ongoing efforts to establish security and stability for our people in the region," Reyeg said.

Recovered at the encounter site were six firearms, including three M16 assault rifles; one grenade launcher; one 7.62mm assault rifle; and one shotgun, along with assorted live ammunition, magazine assemblies, a commercial handheld radio, mobile phones, NDF and NPA flags, and backpacks containing personal belongings.

"This latest development in our security efforts is not just a gain for the military but also for every Filipino who desires to live in a peaceful and secured environment. Rest assured that we will continue to pursue the remnants of the CPP-NPA to ensure that the sacrifices of our soldiers and the plea for justice of our people are not in vain," Reyeg stressed.

"May this recent success sends a strong message to the few remaining members of the CPP-NPA who continue to threaten the safety and security of our people in the Visayas region: Your Armed forces in the Visayas region will pursue you relentlessly, and that justice will always prevail. Lay down your arms now and return to the folds of the law, or suffer the same fate as your fallen leaders," Reyeg warned.