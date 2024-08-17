Top CPP-NPA leaders in Panay fall

Camp Lapu-Lapu, Cebu City — Top leaders of the Communist Party of the Philippines - New People's Army (CPP-NPA) in Panay Island were neutralized following a ten-minute firefight with the 82nd Infantry Battalion under Joint Task Force (JTF) Spear.

Lt. Col. Israel O. Galorio, Chief of Public Information for VISCOM-AFP, confirmed that the clash occurred in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo, on 15 August, 2024.

The operation led to the neutralization of two key NPA leaders: Maria Concepción Araneta Bacala, alias Inday or Concha, an NDF Consultant and Deputy Secretary of KR-Panay, and Vivian Torato, alias Muray or Minerva, Secretary of the NPA Central Front (CF) in Panay.

Lt. General Fernando M. Reyeg, Commanding General of the Visayas Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (VISCOM-AFP), commended the troops for their dedication to ensuring peace and security on Panay Island.

"The successful neutralization of the CPP-NPA top leaders in Panay is a clear manifestation of your unwavering commitment to end the reign of terror that the terrorist group has inflicted upon our communities in the Visayas region, particularly in Panay island. The neutralization of their top leaders marks a significant victory in our ongoing efforts to establish security and stability for our people in the region," Reyeg said.

The encounter resulted in the recovery of six firearms, including three M16 assault rifles, one grenade launcher, one 7.62mm assault rifle, and one shotgun, along with assorted live ammunition, magazine assemblies, a commercial handheld radio, mobile phones, NDF and NPA flags, and backpacks containing personal belongings.

"This latest development in our security efforts is not just a gain for the military but also for every Filipino who desires to live in a peaceful and secured environment. Rest assured that we will continue to pursue the remnants of the CPP-NPA to ensure that the sacrifices of our soldiers and the plea for justice of our people are not in vain," Reyeg stressed.