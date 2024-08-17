THUNDER BOLTS: Durham leads fully-loaded Meralco

Game today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. — Leo Awards

5 p.m. — Opening ceremonies

7:30 p.m. — Meralco vs Magnolia

Meralco is on a mission to write a narrative change after a string of runner-up finishes in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup.

Beaming with confidence and carrying the momentum of its Philippine Cup conquest two months ago, the Bolts are all charged up for another title shot as they begin their campaign against new-look Magnolia today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Tipoff of the season-opening import-laden squad is set at 7:30 p.m.

Allen Durham is making his return as Meralco reinforcement after five years.

The 36-year-old workhorse brought the Bolts to their first-ever finals appearance in 2016. He towed them back into the championship the following year and again in 2019 after just a semifinal finish in 2018.

Meralco fell victim to Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in all its finals stints.

The Bolts were eliminated in the semifinals by eventual champion TNT in the 2022-23 edition of the conference.

But this time, Durham will have well-experienced players to back him up led by Philippine Cup Finals Most Valuable Player Chris Newsome, Cliff Hodge, Chris Banchero, Brandon Bates, Bong Quinto and Raymond Almazan.

“The challenge for us is to try to be as consistent as we can in what we do. We’re not worried about the wins and the losses but we have to play the right way,” Meralco coach Luigi Trillo said.

The mentor, however, would’ve wanted the Bolts to have longer preparation time following a grueling six-game championship series against San Miguel Beer.

“We would’ve rather have our games later on. But we just have to make do with what we have. Last conference we were also the first game. Obviously, we wish we had a bit more time,” he said.

“We just have to be ready and find our rhythm as the games progress.”

The Hotshots will parade a younger squad after trading Jio Jalalon and Abu Tratter for Zav Lucero but will be playing without injured rookie Jerom Lastimosa.

Magnolia, who was cut in the quarterfinals of the last Governors’ Cup, tapped former National Basketball Association (NBA) slamdunk champion Glenn Robinson.

“We’re looking forward to this conference and we’re very excited also with the addition of Glenn Robinson. His experience and leadership will help our team a lot,” Magnolia coach Chito Victolero said.

Magnolia will also bank on Paul Lee, Calvin Abueva, Mark Barroca, Jerrick Ahanmisi and a healthier big man Ian Sangalang.

Meralco and Magnolia are bunched with Converge, NorthPort, Terrafirma and TNT in Group A in the pool stage double-round robin eliminations.

The match will also showcase the first-ever use of the four-point shot.

Meanwhile, the best performers in the previous two-conference season will be recognized in the Leo Awards at 4 p.m. followed by the traditional opening ceremonies at 5 p.m.

June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer is expected to win a record eighth Most Valuable Player award while Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Stephen Holt is fancied to claim the Rookie of the Year honor following his impact for former team Terrafirma last season.

Also to be named are members of two Mythical Team selections, All-Defensive Team, Most Improved Player, and the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award.