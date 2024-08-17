Thoughts to live by

18 August, 20th Week in Ordinary Time:

Liturgy of the Word: Prv. 9:1-6; Ps. 34:2-3, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15; Eph. 5:15-20; Jn. 6:51-58.

1. 1st Reading, Prv. 9:1-6 -- In this chapter, Proverbs, a book that deals with values and moral behavior, speaks of Wisdom and Folly. Wisdom and Folly are represented as women inviting others to their banquets. "Wisdom has built up her house" (v. 1) and invites everyone to dine at her table. There is a requirement. "Forsake foolishness that you may live; advance in the way of understanding" (vv. 2-6). "Life" in Proverbs consists in fearing God, doing one's duty to God, enjoying health and a long life, being wealthy and of good repute, having a good family. To enjoy all this, one has to live in the house of Wisdom. "Instruct the wise, and they become still wiser; teach the just, and they advance in learning.... The beginning of wisdom is fear of the Lord" (vv. 9-10).

2. Resp. Ps. 34:2-3, 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 -- Thanksgiving to the Lord for Deliverance. It connects fear of the Lord with service to the poor. "I will bless the Lord at all times.... My soul will glory in the Lord; let the poor hear and be glad" (vv. 2-3). "Fear the Lord, you holy ones.... The rich grow poor and go hungry, but those who seek the Lord lack no good thing" (vv. 10-11). "Come, children, listen to me; I will teach you fear of the Lord" (v. 12). "Keep your tongue from evil, your lips from speaking lies. Turn from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it" (vv. 14-15).

3. 2nd Reading, Eph. 5: 15-20 -- Our 2nd reading may be understood as a sequel to our 1st Reading. "Watch carefully then how you live, not as foolish persons but as wise.... Try to understand what is the will of the Lord" (vv. 15-17). "Do not get drunk on wine, in which lies debauchery, but be filled with the Spirit" (v. 18). Address one another in psalms and hymns. Sing and play to the Lord in your hearts, "giving thanks always and for everything in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to God the Father" (v. 20; see Col. 4-5).

4. Gospel, Jn. 6:51-58 -- Continuation of the Bread of Life discourse, in the synagogue in Capernaum. "I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world" (v. 51).

5. Skeptical and confused, the Jews ask, "How can this man give us his flesh to eat" (v. 52). Jesus does not back off. "Amen, amen, I say to to you, unless you eat the flesh of the Son of Man and drink his blood, you do not have life within you. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood has eternal life, and I will raise him on the last day. For my flesh is true food, and my blood is true drink (vv. 53-56). "The one who feeds on me will have life because of me" (v. 57).... Unlike your ancestors who ate and still died, whoever eats this bread will leave forever" (v. 58). This is a reference to the "manna," the bread from heaven in the Sinai desert (see Ex. 16:3-5; Ps. 78:24-25).

6. The Readings today may be synthesized by a common theme. Fear of the Lord calls for service to the poor. These values of the heart prepare us to celebrate and receive the Holy Eucharist worthily. Unlike the manna from heaven in the Old Testament, the Holy Eucharist, the true Body and true Blood of Christ, is the Bread from heaven that gives eternal life.

7. Prayer -- Almighty and ever-living God, your Divine Son has given us the Holy Eucharist as his own flesh and blood. Grant, we pray, that we may be filled with the Holy Spirit and receive the Holy Eucharist worthily and so receive eternal life. This we pray, through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!