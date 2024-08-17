The SM giant squad is taking over!

SM Supermalls is cooking up something BIG! We’re creating new, amazing experiences that will surely get you #GetHypedAtSM. Get ready for epic shopping, drool-worthy eats, and endless fun – with a side of colossal cuteness!

Calling all selfie lovers! Get ready to meet the SM Giant Squad, a crew of adorable characters and colossal cuties taking over select SM Malls. Snag a selfie with your new favorite giant Best Friends Forever (BFFs)! Don’t forget to share your pics on Instagram and tag us using #SMGiantSquad.

Here are larger-than-life reasons why you should go to your favorite SM Malls and create unforgettable core memories. Let’s meet the squad: