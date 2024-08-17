Suspensful jumpscares and gore scenes in ‘Alien: Romulus’

Alien: Romulus, an installation movie between the infamous Alien film back in 1979 and 1986 will keep the fans on the edge of their seats throughout the showing.

Similar to the core characteristics of other Alien films, the suspense and the unpredictable storyline of the film remain in-store, keeping the viewers thrilled.

With the movie, nearly two hours of screening time, rest assured that there will be no dead air or boring scenes throughout, especially since the progress of the Alien: Romulus storyline is fast and transformative.

Movie expectations

There will be a bunch of science-related information throughout the movie that will surely enthrall the science-geek fans.

Additionally, there is no shortage of action scenes, from intense gun fights, chasing scenes and to some tough stunts led by the roles of Cailee Spaney (Rain), David Jonsson (Andy), and Archie Renaux (Tyler).

If you’re a viewer with intense attachment issues to certain characters, Alien, Romulus might be a tough watch because of the successive deaths of certain characters.

The movie is rated a Rated-13 film by MTRCB, especially because of its gory and very visual scenes, as seen in its movie trailer. Honestly, I can still remember the goosebumps I felt upon watching the gory scenes on the wide IMAX screen.

Alien: Romulus follows the journey of a group of young colonists and their journey into an abandoned space station where they will encounter alien entities that have been residing there.

The Fede Alvarez-directed film is now showing in different cinemas nationwide.