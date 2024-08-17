Suspect in viral girl’s slay nabbed

The police said Saturday that a 22-year-old man, identified as Reynad Pude, was arrested early Friday morning in Tanza, Cavite, on suspicion of murdering his live-in partner, Marian Angeline Manaois, also 22.

Officials from the Northern Police District (NPD), including Director P/Brig. Gen. Rizalito Gapas and Caloocan police chief P/Col. Paul Jady Doles, presented Pude to National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director P/Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr.

According to Pude, he stabbed Manaois in front of a restaurant on Loreto Street, Barangay 85 Bagong Barrio, driven by intense jealousy after suspecting her of infidelity. Despite being rushed to Manila Central University Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

The incident gained widespread attention on social media after being captured on CCTV, sparking fears of a serial killer.

However, Col. Doles dismissed these claims as unfounded, and Caloocan City Mayor Dale Gonzalo “Along” Malapitan reassured residents that the circulating rumors were fake news.

Malapitan addressed the concerns of his constituents, assuring them of the city’s safety while warning potential criminals that his administration is ready to enforce the full force of the law.

“Let this serve as a warning to those who intend to commit crimes in our city — we will not hesitate to enforce the full force of the law against anyone who disturbs the peace of our communities,” Malapitan declared.

Doles echoed the mayor’s sentiments, emphasizing that the stabbing was an isolated incident.

“As Mayor Along mentioned, Caloocan City is safe. Our initial investigation reveals that the suspect we apprehended is not connected to any other crimes,” Doles said.

The video of the slaying showed the woman was standing on roadside when a man wearing hoodie approached her and started stabbing her.