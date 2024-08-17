Strong quake rocks Cagayan 

BAGUIO CITY — Damages and casualties are yet to be reported from the strong earthquake that rocked the province of Cagayan Saturday morning, 17 August.

Based on the data of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), a magnitude 5.0 temblor struck at around 7:56:45 a.m. with the epicenter located at 19.29°N, 121.09°E - 024 km N 31° W of Dalupiri Island Calayan, Cagayan.

The origin of the earthquake is tectonic with a Depth of Focus of 009 kilometers. According to Phivolcs, there was no expected damage and there are no aftershocks.

Dalupiri is an island in the Babuyan Islands. The whole island is a barangay which is part of the municipality of Calayan of Cagayan Province.

On 14 September last year, a strong magnitude 6.3 quake occurred in Barangay Dalupiri. Five individuals were reported hurt from the tremor in the province of Cagayan.

A total of P44 million worth of infrastructure was damaged. On 1 July 2022, a magnitude 6.0 quake hit the island at around 2:40 a.m.