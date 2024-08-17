SM Art Market provides local artists a vibrant platform

BAGUIO CITY — SM City Baguio has emerged as a champion of local artistry through its SM Art Market initiative. Since its inception in 2019, the mall has been a steadfast supporter of homegrown talent, collaborating with over 500 artists and hosting events such as the Cordillera Hueniverse, Art in Bloom, Pandegka Series and Impakabsat.
Now, the SM Art Market is making waves nationwide, transforming 13 SM malls into dynamic art hubs. The platform showcases a diverse range of artistic expressions, from the traditional to the contemporary, providing a space for both established and emerging artists to connect with a wider audience.
The heart of the SM Art Market lies in its ability to empower local artists. By providing a physical space to exhibit and sell their work, the mall creates opportunities for artists to earn a living from their passion.
For young talents like Jethro Fernandez, Leopold Ludan, Mia Kyla, Zylan Blando and Edrian Sevilla, the Art Market has been a stepping stone to building their artistic careers.
Pasa-Kalye, a collective of Baguio-based artists, embodies the spirit of collaboration and inclusivity that the SM Art Market fosters. With a membership of over 40 artists and a growing network of friends, the group showcases the diversity of artistic styles and perspectives within the Cordillera region.
Carmen Jean, the secretary of Pasa-Kalye, emphasized the group’s commitment to making art accessible to everyone. “We believe that art is for all,” she said. “It’s a language that transcends boundaries and connects people.”
But the SM Art Market goes beyond being a mere marketplace; it’s a celebration of creativity and a catalyst for cultural enrichment.