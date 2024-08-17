SM Art Market provides local artists a vibrant platform

BAGUIO CITY — SM City Baguio has emerged as a champion of local artistry through its SM Art Market initiative. Since its inception in 2019, the mall has been a steadfast supporter of homegrown talent, collaborating with over 500 artists and hosting events such as the Cordillera Hueniverse, Art in Bloom, Pandegka Series and Impakabsat.

Now, the SM Art Market is making waves nationwide, transforming 13 SM malls into dynamic art hubs. The platform showcases a diverse range of artistic expressions, from the traditional to the contemporary, providing a space for both established and emerging artists to connect with a wider audience.