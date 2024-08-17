Siargao fourth most affordable tourist spot in Asia

Digital travel platform Agoda revealed Siargao to be the most affordable tourist destination in the Philippines at the moment, based on the platform’s accommodation booking data from 15 June to 7 July 7.
Agoda looked into the average accommodation rates from 15 August to 30 September across nine Asian destinations. Regionally, Siargao placed fourth with an average room rate of P3333.
Renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal clear waters, and laid-back atmosphere, Siargao is a perfect getaway for both relaxation and adventure. The island is a haven for surfers and beach lovers who can enjoy the ocean views at spots like Cloud 9, Magpupungko Rock Pools, and the Sugba Lagoon.
With several long weekends and holidays in August and September across Asia, including National Heroes Day weekend on August 24-26, Agoda highlights some of the most popular Asian tourist destinations to enjoy Agoda’s great value deals.
Other destinations in the list are:
Hat Yai, Thailand
(Average room rate: P2,099)
Southern Thailand’s Hat Yai is a lively city worth exploring. The Hat Yai Municipal Park offers panoramic views and serene walking paths. Travelers looking to excite their tastebuds will enjoy a trip to the Kim Yong Market and experience local flavors as well as unique finds. Hat Yai is easily accessible thanks to its well-connected airport.
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
(Average room rate: P2,215)
Yogyakarta is a cultural hub in Indonesia that offers a rich blend of history and modernity. The Borobudur and Prambanan temples, the Sultan’s Palace, and the vibrant Malioboro Street are some of the must-visit spots in the city. Visitors can immerse themselves in local crafts and street food while exploring this dynamic city.
Kuching, Malaysia
(Average room rate: P3,148)
Kuching, the state capital of Sarawak, is known for its unique vibrancy and stunning natural beauty. Explore the historic Fort Margherita, which provides insights into the region’s colonial past and offers stunning views of the Sarawak River. The city is also home to the Cat Museum, a quirky attraction dedicated to all things feline, reflecting Kuching’s name, which means “cat” in Malay. Adventure seekers will appreciate the nearby Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, where they can observe orangutans in their natural habitat, making it a perfect destination for both cultural and wildlife experiences.
Siargao Island, Philippines
(Average room rate: P3,323)
Deemed the 10th best island in Asia by Condé Nast Traveler in their 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards, Siargao Island offers pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters and a laid-back atmosphere. It is also a well-known destination for surfing, with Cloud 9 being a must-visit spot for surfers alike. Non-surfers can enjoy the relaxing waters and island breeze at Magpupungko Rock Pools and the Sugba Lagoon. Beach lovers will find Siargao a perfect getaway for both relaxation and adventure.
Dalat, Vietnam
(Average room rate: P3,323)
The cool climate and beautiful landscapes make Dalat a popular destination in Vietnam. Visitors can explore the Valley of Love, the Dalat Flower Gardens, and the historic Dalat Railway Station. Adventure seekers will also appreciate the proximity to Lang Biang Mountain, perfect for those who enjoy hiking and outdoor activities.
Narita, Japan
(Average room rate: P3,381)
Narita, often associated with its international airport, has much more to offer beyond its role as a travel hub. It’s a destination rich in both cultural and culinary experiences. Narita is also known for its beautiful Naritasan Park. Food enthusiasts will appreciate the local delicacy, unagi (eel), which can be savored at numerous traditional restaurants along Naritasan Omotesando Road.
Goa, India
(Average room rate: P3,848)
A vibrant destination known for its beaches and lively nightlife, Goa offers a unique fusion of Indian and Portuguese cultures. This pocket-sized paradise is enriched with sun, sea, sand, seafood, and a laid-back lifestyle known as susegad. Key attractions include Baga Beach, the Basilica of Bom Jesus, and the Dudhsagar Falls.
Taichung, Taiwan
(Average room rate: P5,597)
Taichung, a city in central Taiwan, offers a mix of cultural and natural attractions. Travelers can enjoy a mix of educational exhibits at the National Museum of Natural Science and vibrant street art at the Rainbow Village. For shopping and a taste of Taiwan, travelers will appreciate the Fengjia Night Market. And stunning nature is around the corner, because Taichung is also the perfect base for day trips to Taiwan’s breathtaking Sun Moon Lake.
Busan, South Korea
(Average room rate: P6,588)
The bustling port city of Busan is known for its beaches, mountains, and temples. Aside from the popular must-visit spots like Haeundae Beach, the Gamcheon Culture Village, and the Beomeosa Temple, the city has a lot more to offer. For a unique shopping experience, head to the Gukje Market, one of Korea’s largest traditional markets, offering everything from local delicacies to vintage goods.