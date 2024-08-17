Siargao fourth most affordable tourist spot in Asia

Digital travel platform Agoda revealed Siargao to be the most affordable tourist destination in the Philippines at the moment, based on the platform’s accommodation booking data from 15 June to 7 July 7.

Agoda looked into the average accommodation rates from 15 August to 30 September across nine Asian destinations. Regionally, Siargao placed fourth with an average room rate of P3333.

Renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal clear waters, and laid-back atmosphere, Siargao is a perfect getaway for both relaxation and adventure. The island is a haven for surfers and beach lovers who can enjoy the ocean views at spots like Cloud 9, Magpupungko Rock Pools, and the Sugba Lagoon.

With several long weekends and holidays in August and September across Asia, including National Heroes Day weekend on August 24-26, Agoda highlights some of the most popular Asian tourist destinations to enjoy Agoda’s great value deals.

Other destinations in the list are:

Hat Yai, Thailand

(Average room rate: P2,099)

Southern Thailand’s Hat Yai is a lively city worth exploring. The Hat Yai Municipal Park offers panoramic views and serene walking paths. Travelers looking to excite their tastebuds will enjoy a trip to the Kim Yong Market and experience local flavors as well as unique finds. Hat Yai is easily accessible thanks to its well-connected airport.

Yogyakarta, Indonesia

(Average room rate: P2,215)

Yogyakarta is a cultural hub in Indonesia that offers a rich blend of history and modernity. The Borobudur and Prambanan temples, the Sultan’s Palace, and the vibrant Malioboro Street are some of the must-visit spots in the city. Visitors can immerse themselves in local crafts and street food while exploring this dynamic city.

Kuching, Malaysia

(Average room rate: P3,148)

Kuching, the state capital of Sarawak, is known for its unique vibrancy and stunning natural beauty. Explore the historic Fort Margherita, which provides insights into the region’s colonial past and offers stunning views of the Sarawak River. The city is also home to the Cat Museum, a quirky attraction dedicated to all things feline, reflecting Kuching’s name, which means “cat” in Malay. Adventure seekers will appreciate the nearby Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, where they can observe orangutans in their natural habitat, making it a perfect destination for both cultural and wildlife experiences.