Shellfish ban up in four provinces

The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) has issued a shellfish ban covering the coastal waters of several provinces following red tide concerns.

According to DA-BFAR Shellfish Bulletin No. 20, dated 16 August, 2024, shellfish collected from Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur, the coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte, Daram Island, Irong-Irong Bay, Villareal Bay, and Cambatutay Bay in Samar, Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar, Cancabato Bay in Leyte, and Tungawan in Zamboanga Sibugay have tested positive for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), also known as toxic red tide. These areas remain positive for PSP, exceeding the regulatory limit.

As a result, the harvest, sale, and consumption of shellfish from these locations are prohibited.

The bulletin also notes that Maqueda Bay in Samar and Puerto Bay in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan tested positive as well.

"Shellfish collected in these areas contain red tide toxins beyond the regulatory limit," the BFAR stated.

"All types of shellfish and Acetes sp, or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are NOT SAFE for human consumption. Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are SAFE for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking," the bureau added.