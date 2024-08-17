Shellfish ban covers 4 areas

The Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) issued over the weekend a shellfish ban that covers the coastal waters of four provinces.

DA-BFAR Shellfish Bulletin 20 dated 16 August noted that shellfish collected and tested from Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; the coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte; the coastal waters of Daram Island, Irong-Irong Bay, Villareal Bay and Cambatutay Bay in Samar; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar; Cancabato Bay in Leyte; and the coastal waters of Tungawan in Zamboanga Sigubay Bay are still “positive” for paralytic shellfish poison (PSP) or toxic red tide.

This means that the harvest, sale and consumption of shellfish in these areas are prohibited after their waters tested positive for a paralytic shellfish toxin that causes red tide.

DA-BFAR also said that Maqueda Bay in Samar and Puerto Bay, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan are “now positive for PSP.”

“Shellfish collected in these areas contain red tide toxins beyond the regulatory limit,” the BFAR said.