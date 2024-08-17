Rider killed in Misor road accident

Cagayan de Oro city — A motorcycle rider was killed while his back rider was seriously injured in a road accident along the national highway in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental Friday.

Police report identified the fatality as Ben Ladra, while the injured back rider was Rafael Valdez, both residents of Tagoloan town in Misamis Oriental.

Investigation showed the victims were riding in tandem from Tagoloan towards Villanueva town when the accident took place.

Ladra was speeding when he lost control of the motorcycle and skidded before ramming a concrete barrier along the highway.

The impact threw the back rider into the road side while the driver slammed into the barrier with the motorcycle.

The victims were rushed to the hospital where Ladra was declared dead upon arrival while Valdez was undergoing treatment for body injuries.