Rep. Duterte questions alleged whistleblower's credibility

DAVAO CITY – Davao City First District Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte has denied any knowledge of or dealings with Jimmy Guban, a former customs intelligence officer who has implicated Duterte, his brother-in-law Mans Carpio, and Chinese businessman Michael Yang in a multi-billion peso drug shipment case from 2018.

"I don't know Jimmy Guban and I'm sure he doesn't know me either. We don't have any transaction or relationship, so there is no reason for him to be threatened if he mentions my name,” Duterte said in a statement late Friday night, 16 August.

Guban alleged during a House of Representatives hearing Friday that he was warned against naming Duterte, Carpio, and Yang in connection with the smuggling of 355 kilograms of shabu hidden in steel magnetic lifters. This shipment had passed inspection by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) after arriving at the Manila International Container Terminal in August 2018.

Guban claimed he received death threats and feared for his child’s safety if he revealed the names of Duterte, Carpio, and Yang during congressional hearings.

Rep. Duterte criticized Guban’s credibility, noting that the witness is being held in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee for dishonesty.

"It's clear [Guban] has no credibility and what he's been saying all along has no basis,” Duterte added.

Duterte also mentioned that he and his lawyer had requested Guban’s sworn statement for further review.