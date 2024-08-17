Quakes recorded at Kanlaon, Bulusan

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday recorded 17 volcanic quakes in Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Occidental.

The volcano’s edifice is inflated. It had a 200-meter tall plume described as a “moderate emission” which drifted northwest.

Its main crater emitted 5,035 tonnes of volcanic sulfur dioxide on 16 August.

Kanlaon Volcano is still under alert level 2 or with increased unrest sudden steam-driven and phreatic eruptions are possible.

Entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone and flying any aircraft close to the volcano are not recommended.

In Sorsogon, the Phivolcs logged 10 volcanic tremors in Mount Bulusan within 24 hours.

The volcano’s edifice is inflated. It emitted a 100-meter plume on 16 August which drifted northeast.

Mount Bulusan remains under alert level 1, meaning it is now at a low level of unrest.

However, state volcanologists advised the public to remain vigilant.

Entry into the four-kilometer radius of the Permanent Danger Zone is prohibited.

Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is also not recommended as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions may occur.