Quadcomm issues show-cause orders

The quad committee (Quadcomm) of the House of Representatives on Friday issued show cause orders to several individuals, including Alberto Rodulfo “AR” de la Serna, the “executive assistant” of former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque.

De la Serna was among those who failed to appear at Friday’s hearing in Bacolor, Pampanga, as part of the ongoing probe into the links between Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), the illegal drug trade, and the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) associated with the Duterte administration’s “war on drugs.”

Roque, a key figure in the POGO controversy, was absent from the hearing, citing a scheduled appearance at the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) as his reason.

The Quadcomm subsequently directed the Secretariat to verify Roque’s claim by coordinating with the RTC.

If Roque was not present at the court hearing, a show cause order will also be issued against him.

Abang Lingkod Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano, chair of the House Committee on Public Accounts, moved for the issuance of the show cause orders.

The motion was approved by Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, who chairs the Committee on Dangerous Drugs and serves as the lead chairman of the quad-committee.

Pageant bet

When Roque’s name became entangled in the government’s crackdown on POGO hubs operated by Chinese high-rollers, De la Serna — a former male pageant contestant who represented the Philippines in the 2016 Mister Supranational competition in Poland — also came under public scrutiny.

Committee members issued show cause orders to the absent individuals to compel their attendance and cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

Acting Mayor Eraño Timbang and various department heads from Bamban, Tarlac, as well as officials of Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc., such as Thelma B. Laranan and Yu Zheng Can, were among those who were summoned.

The incorporators of Baofu Land Corporation, including dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Leal Guo and Bernard Chua, were also named in the show cause orders.

Key figures from Lucky South 99 Outsourcing Inc. and Lucky South 99 Corp., including president Julian M. Linsangan III, along with incorporators of Whirlwind Corp., such as Josefina B. Mascarenas and Duanren Wu, were also required to explain their absence.