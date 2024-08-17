QCPD neutralizes Niepes Robbery Group

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Saturday the successful neutralization of the Niepes Robbery Group with the arrest of its three members over the weekend.

QCPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Redrico A. Maranan identified the suspects as Gary Caguioa, 43, of Quiapo, Manila; Norman Belen, 28, from Sampaloc, Manila; and Joshua Niepes, 26, of Calumpit, Bulacan.

According to Maranan, the trio was apprehended by District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) operatives, led by P/Maj. Wilfredo Taran Jr., and the QCPD Galas Police Station (La Loma PS-1) while planning to stage another heist at a 7-Eleven convenience store, their usual target.

A tip from a confidential informant alerted the DSOU that the suspects were planning another robbery at a 7-Eleven store on Scout Chuatoco Street, corner Champaca in Barangay Roxas, Quezon City, using a black Toyota Fortuner.

A checkpoint was set up by La Loma PS-1 and PS-11 of Galas while DSOU operatives scoured the area. They spotted the suspects' vehicle frequently passing by the convenience store.

As the suspects moved towards the nearby Kaliraya Street, they were surprised to encounter a police checkpoint. Attempting to flee, they struck the police signage but were surrounded and detained.

Recovered from the suspects were the Toyota Fortuner (plate number AHJ-471), three short firearms, assorted ammunition, three 40mm grenades, two 7-Eleven uniforms, a sledgehammer, a crowbar, a chisel, an improvised flat tool, and improvised plate numbers.

Maranan stated that the suspects, who were already subjects of manhunt operations, were apprehended through intelligence gathering and coordination with various QCPD units and the Bacoor City Police Station, where the suspects were believed to be hiding.

According to Maranan, the Niepes Robbery Group is responsible for a series of robberies, including the 7-Eleven robbery on 7 July, 2024, on A. Bonifacio Avenue; another on 7th Avenue, Brgy. Pag-ibig sa Nayon, Quezon City; 8 August, 2024, on G. Araneta Avenue, Brgy. Doña Imelda, Quezon City; and 11 August, 2024, in Brgy. Molino 3, Bacoor City.

These robberies, Maranan noted, yielded an estimated half a million pesos in stolen goods. The group is also linked to a series of robberies in Valenzuela City, Region 3 (Central Luzon), particularly in the provinces of Bulacan and Pampanga, as well as in Laguna, Rizal, and Region 4-A (CALABARZON).

Maranan added that the suspects already have outstanding warrants of arrest. They are currently detained at the QCPD's custody, awaiting additional criminal charges.

He commended all the operatives involved in neutralizing the gang.

“Ang kanilang dedikasyon at kahusayan sa pagpapatupad ng batas ay isang mahalagang hakbang sa ating layunin na mapanatili ang seguridad at kapayapaan sa Quezon City. Nawa’y magsilbing babala ito sa mga nais gumawa ng krimen—ang QCPD ay patuloy na magiging alerto at handa na tumugon sa anumang banta,” Maranan said.