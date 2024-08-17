QCFD named best in Metro Manila

The Quezon City Fire Department (QCFD), led by Sr. Supt. Florian Guerrero, was honored as the "Best Fire District" in Metro Manila at the 33rd Bureau of Fire Protection, National Capital Region (BFP-NCR) anniversary celebration over the weekend.

BFP-NCR Chief, Fire Chief Supt. Nahum Tarroza, credited the award to QCFD’s "performance, achievements, and commitment to the mandate of the bureau."

"QCFD has distinguished itself through its exceptional service, remarkable leadership, and innovations, setting a benchmark for other fire districts in the metropolis," Tarroza said.

The award was presented on 15 August during the BFP-NCR’s 33rd Anniversary celebration, held at the Villar Sipag Complex in Las Piñas City.

Senator Cynthia Villar served as the guest of honor and speaker, with Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval also in attendance.