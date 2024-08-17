Pole punch

It’s rare for a celebrity caught and ticketed by police for driving under the influence to make a public apology. But with all humility, singer and rapper Suga of K-pop boyband BTS did it.

“I apologize to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid this from happening again,” read Suga’s social media post in Korean last 7 August, the Hollywood Reporter said.

The apology came after Suga fell from his electric scooter while parking it in front of his house. A police officer who saw the tipsy Suga gave him a breathalyzer test and found him to be intoxicated. He came from dinner and had one too many but still drove home on his scooter, which was illegal.

As punishment, Suga’s driving license was revoked and he was fined.

It was a different case for a 39-year-old Polish man who was just sentenced by a Danish court to four months in jail, deportation and a ban on entering Denmark for five years for drunken assault.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, having been too intoxicated to remember what he did to his victim.

He encountered Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in a square in the city in June and punched her in the shoulder.

The 46-year-old prime minister suffered minor neck and shoulder injuries as a result of the attack, according to BBC.