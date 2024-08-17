PEZA, SM discuss IT parks, ecozones expansion

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) on Friday said it met with executives of SM Smart City Infrastructure and Development Corp. for the development of more ecozones and information technology (IT) parks across the country.

PEZA Director General Tereso Panga and SM Smart City Infrastructure president Glenn Ang and other SM Group executives met Wednesday in Pasay City to discuss expansion plans for IT parks and ecozones, according to a news release.

Currently, PEZA hosts 25 IT parks and centers operated by the SM Group and its units.

PEZA said SM also shared its ongoing master planning efforts to transform their properties into smart cities and townships.

SDGs

The executives told the investment promotion agency that SM is incorporating elements aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“This is in line with PEZA’s thrust to transform the ecozones into integrated and mixed-use development, smart, self-contained, and self-sustaining townships providing for the best business ecosystem for investors,” PEZA said.

Likewise, PEZA and SM committed to collaborate in advancing an ecozone development program in the country, leveraging the nation’s strong economic growth and new free trade agreements.

New ecozone development standard

Earlier, Panga said an eco-industrial park is the new standard in ecozone development, with projects aligned with SDGs, circular economy and energy efficiency initiatives.

“This is the standard of ecozones model now. Because the locator companies we’ve been hosting inside the economic zones are now demanding that they now see all these elements in the economic zones. Like you must have embedded power, access to clean and green production, renewable energy,” he said.