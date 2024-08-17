Pasig residents relocated to Tanay aided

St. Gerrard Construction Charity Foundation Inc. held a medical mission on Saturday for Pasig City residents who have been relocated to Tanay, Rizal.

The mission provided free medical and dental consultations, medicines, and vaccinations for dogs and cats. Additionally, ailing senior citizens received free wheelchairs and walking canes.

“Many people have been reaching out to us on Facebook, expressing a need for assistance. When we learned that Pasig residents had been relocated to Tanay, we decided to offer help,” said Curlee Discaya, president and CEO of St. Gerrard Construction Charity Foundation Inc., during the event at Aldea National High School’s covered court.

Discaya expressed satisfaction with the outreach, noting their joy at supporting fellow Pasigueños now residing in Rizal province.

“We are very happy to see our fellow countrymen here in Tanay,” he said.

Approximately 1,500 individuals received aid from the mission, which also included food packs distributed by the charity foundation. Discaya indicated that the organization plans to return for another medical mission.

Sara Discaya noted an increase in requests for financial and medical assistance from various groups and individuals. “They can send a letter to our office, often through their homeowners’ associations or community leaders,” she said.