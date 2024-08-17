‘Paltik’ wielder falls at Manila checkpoint

A police officer arrested a man for possession of an improvised gun during a mobile checkpoint early Saturday morning in Quiapo, Manila.

The suspect, identified as Garry Marquez y Ramirez, 55, a vendor residing along Carcer Street, Quiapo, Manila, was apprehended at about 2:30 a.m. along Hidalgo Street, corner Carcer, Barangay 393, Quiapo.

The arrest occurred during a random checkpoint, part of the Manila Police District’s (MPD) anti-criminality drive.

Marquez was found in possession of a “paltik” gun, an improvised firearm, tucked in his waist. The police also seized one live round of ammunition from the suspect.

Charges of violating Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, are set to be filed against Marquez at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.

In a separate incident, MPD operatives arrested four individuals in two anti-drug operations conducted early Saturday morning.

The Baseco police reported the arrest of Journey Palgera y Rosete, alias “Dudong,” 40, a helper and alleged member of the Sputnik gang, residing in Baseco Compound, Port Area, Manila.

Also arrested was Emerito Parani y Obial, alias “Jun,” 24, unemployed, and residing at Block 8, Barangay 649, Baseco Compound, Port Area.

The two were apprehended at around 2:05 a.m. along Block 1 Gasangan, Baseco Compound, Barangay 649, Port Area. Authorities seized from the suspects six grams of suspected shabu with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P40,800.

Meanwhile, the Sta. Ana police arrested two individuals in San Andres Bukid. The suspects were identified as Rodolfo Cabilin y Garan, alias “Ems,” 48, and Jessie Dudensing y Angeles, alias “James,” 47.

The arrests occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday in front of a house along Granate Street, Barangay 776, Zone 85, San Andres Bukid. Police seized 4.5 grams of suspected shabu with a DDB value of P30,600.

All four suspects are currently detained at their respective police stations. Charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against them at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office.