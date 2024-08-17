Omega stuns Falcons AP Bren, Team Liquid and Fnatic ONIC score wins

Omega Esports was the first to score an upset in the league with a stunning victory over Falcons AP Bren on Week 1, Day 2, of MPL Season 14 last Saturday evening at Green Sun in Makati.

With team captain Ch4knu at the helm of Omega together with Jowm, Ryota, Andoryuuu, and Uk1r, the team scored a 2-1 win over the two-time MPL PH champion and M4 world champion Falcons AP Bren, that fielded no less than its world championship roster.

"I feel like our focus is back even when we are behind. Puso lang talaga," Ch4knu said after the match.

With a sweep over TNC Pro Team on the opening day of the league, Omega now tops the regular season ladder with a perfect standing of 2-0 with 2 points.

Team Liquid PH, meanwhile, made its first appearance of the season earlier in the day when it defeated RSG PH. Fnatic ONIC PH also saw action against TNC Pro Team in a match it won via 2-0 sweep.